Bayer breaks losing streak with victory in roundup cancer trial

Bayer has emerged victorious in a Roundup weedkiller cancer trial, putting an end to a troubling five-trial losing streak for the company, Reuters reported.

The verdict was delivered on Friday by a jury in San Benito County, California Superior Court, marking a crucial win for Bayer in trials related to claims of cancer development due to Roundup exposure.

The company, in a statement, emphasised that the verdict aligns with the evidence, asserting that "Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness."

The plaintiff, Bruce Jones, had alleged that Roundup led to his non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The victory is a pivotal moment for Bayer, which had faced mounting legal challenges with around 165,000 claims asserting personal injuries attributed to Roundup. The weedkiller became part of Bayer's portfolio through its acquisition of U.S. agrochemical company Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018.

Prior to the recent losses, Bayer had a track record of winning nine consecutive trials. With the latest win, the company has secured victory in 10 out of the last 15 trials.

More cases are scheduled for trial in the coming year.

The legal battles have had financial implications for Bayer, with recent losses resulting in verdicts totalling over $2 billion. Investors had expressed concerns over the company's legal strategy, prompting Bayer to reaffirm its commitment to fighting the Roundup cases in court rather than opting for settlements.

Bayer is currently appealing the unfavourable verdicts, including punitive damages that exceed U.S. Supreme Court guidance. The outcome of these appeals will likely have more financial consequences for Bayer.

The company however, has expressed "no appetite to write humongous checks" to settle the claims.

While Bayer settled most Roundup cases in 2020 for up to $9.6 billion, the agreement did not cover future cases, leaving over 50,000 claims pending.

The recent victory in the Roundup cancer trial provides a glimmer of hope for Bayer, but the legal battles are far from over.

(With inputs from Reuters)