Why did the Fed scrap the dedicated crypto oversight unit?

The US Federal Reserve has announced it will shut down its dedicated program for overseeing banks’ involvement in cryptocurrencies and financial technology, folding the work into its broader supervisory framework. The decision marks a significant shift in how America’s top banking regulator approaches emerging technologies.

According to Reuters, the Fed confirmed on Friday that it will end its “novel activities supervision program,” which was set up in 2023 to specifically monitor how banks engage with crypto firms, blockchain projects and other fintech ventures. At the time, regulators were concerned about gaps in oversight as digital assets and new financial platforms moved deeper into the mainstream banking system.

From experiment to integration

The Fed said the program has now served its purpose. Over the past two years, central bank examiners have gained experience in assessing risks tied to digital assets, distributed ledger technologies, and bank partnerships with fintechs. That knowledge will now be absorbed into routine bank supervision, rather than sitting in a standalone unit.

“The Federal Reserve has strengthened its understanding of these risks and how banks manage them,” the central bank said in its announcement, as quoted by Reuters. The move reflects growing confidence that crypto and fintech exposures can be handled within the Fed’s existing supervisory framework, rather than requiring a siloed structure.

Regulatory backdrop

The novel activities program was launched at a time of turmoil in crypto markets. The collapse of major firms in 2022 and 2023, including FTX, triggered a wave of scrutiny in Washington and prompted regulators to tighten their guard. Banks were warned repeatedly that their crypto dealings would be subject to higher review.

In parallel, other regulators such as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) also began highlighting the risks of digital assets to traditional finance. By scrapping the dedicated program, the Fed is signalling that crypto and fintech oversight is maturing into the normal course of supervision, rather than remaining an outlier.

Industry and policy implications

For banks, the decision could streamline compliance, since crypto activities will now be examined alongside their other business lines. For policymakers, it highlights a shift from experimental oversight to mainstream integration, suggesting that digital finance is no longer treated as a novelty, but as part of the broader banking landscape.

Still, the move comes at a delicate moment. President Donald Trump’s administration has leaned toward a lighter regulatory stance on crypto, while Democrats in Congress continue to call for stricter guardrails. Analysts told Reuters that how the Fed embeds its crypto expertise into traditional oversight will be closely watched by markets and lawmakers alike.

With the program gone, the Fed’s next challenge will be balancing innovation with financial stability, ensuring banks can explore fintech partnerships and blockchain solutions without exposing the wider system to untested risks.