What Mercedes-Benz India's latest results say about the economy

Mercedes-Benz celebrates a remarkable milestone in India, citing a record-breaking 10% surge in sales, reaching 17,408 units in 2023. This achievement reflects a burgeoning trend in India's economic affluence, with a significant focus on luxury spending.

As the leader in the luxury car market, Mercedes-Benz has experienced unprecedented growth, surpassing its previous all-time high of 15,822 units. Notably, the German automaker achieved its best-ever H2 and Q4 sales in India, maintaining its dominance for the ninth consecutive year.

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, highlights the evolving customer profile, emphasizing a notable increase in salaried backgrounds and a significant rise in female buyers, up by 50% compared to pre-COVID times. This shift is indicative of the changing demographics and the growing aspiration among young achievers.

Mercedes-Benz sees mini-metros as future growth engines, underlining the brand's strategic vision. The luxury carmaker notes a surge in SUV body styles, constituting 55% of its portfolio, with strong products like the new GLC SUV driving increased adoption.

A remarkable revelation is the substantial contribution from Top End Vehicles (TEVs), constituting nearly 25% of sales. The average age of buyers for these high-end vehicles, such as the S-Class, is a mere 38 years, showcasing the appeal to a younger demographic.

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz emphasizes its commitment to the electric car segment, witnessing a 3X growth in the BEV portfolio, contributing 4% to CY 2023 sales. The company plans to add three more electric models to its lineup, acknowledging the gradual adoption of EVs among Indian customers.

Mercedes-Benz India, buoyed by this success, has launched the facelifted version of the GLS SUV, showcasing continued investment with Rs 200 crore allocated for new products, production enhancement, and digitization of manufacturing processes. Despite challenges in supply and demand, the company expresses optimism, targeting double-digit growth in 2024.