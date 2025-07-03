What is the EU AI Act and will it be delayed before the August deadline?

The European Union is preparing to enforce its landmark AI Act, billed as the world’s first comprehensive set of rules for artificial intelligence. With parts of the regulation set to take effect on August 2, companies and political leaders are warning that the bloc may be moving too quickly and urging Brussels to consider a delay.

As per Reuters, big US tech firms like Alphabet (Google’s parent) and Meta, as well as European companies including France’s Mistral and Dutch chip equipment giant ASML, have asked the European Commission to postpone enforcement of the law by years.

What is the EU AI Act?

Passed in 2024 after intense negotiations between EU member states, the AI Act aims to make artificial intelligence more transparent, safe, and accountable. It categorises AI systems by risk—from minimal to unacceptable and imposes tighter controls on high-risk and so-called general-purpose AI (GPAI) models.

According to Reuters, these GPAI rules will apply to foundation models built by companies like Google, OpenAI and Mistral. The law includes requirements on documentation, transparency and risk management designed to ensure such powerful systems respect European values and consumer rights.

What’s significant about the August 2 deadline?

The EU AI Act is being rolled out in phases over several years, but August 2 is a key early deadline.

Reuters reports that, from that date, companies building GPAI systems will have to:

Produce detailed technical documentation.

Demonstrate compliance with EU copyright laws.

Summarise the content used for training their algorithms.

Test for bias, toxicity and robustness before launch.

For models considered high-impact or posing systemic risks, even stricter obligations will apply. These include adversarial testing, formal risk assessments, incident reporting to the European Commission and disclosures about energy efficiency.

Why do companies want a delay?

Companies say they’re facing both high costs and legal uncertainty. As reported by Reuters, the core complaint is that the EU has yet to publish clear guidelines explaining exactly how firms should comply.

A key guidance document, the AI Code of Practice, was supposed to be released on May 2 but is delayed. Without it, companies argue they don’t know precisely what standards they’ll be held to.

In an open letter signed by 45 European companies and quoted by Reuters, they called for a two-year “clock-stop” to address this uncertainty and to simplify the new rules. The letter warns that the Act risks stifling European innovation, especially among smaller AI firms with fewer resources than their US counterparts.

What are politicians saying?

According to Reuters, calls for a pause aren’t limited to the private sector. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has described the AI rules as “confusing” and has asked the European Union to halt enforcement temporarily.

Tech lobbying group CCIA Europe has also weighed in, calling for an urgent “stop-the-clock” measure to provide legal certainty while the necessary standards remain unavailable or incomplete

Will the EU agree to postpone?

For now, the European Commission has not committed to delaying the August deadline. Reuters reports that Brussels has declined to comment directly on any possible postponement.

However, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said on Wednesday that the AI Code of Practice, the long-awaited guidance document will be published before August.

Yet with less than a month to go, many companies say time is running out. As per Reuters, industry leaders warn that pushing forward without clear standards could lead to confusion, legal risk, and a blow to Europe’s ambition to lead in safe, trustworthy AI development. The debate over the AI Act’s timing highlights a broader challenge for regulators worldwide: balancing the need to rein in powerful new technologies without throttling innovation or leaving companies in regulatory limbo.