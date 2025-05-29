VinFast seeks $200 million loan from Indian banks as it gears up for EV debut

Vietnam’s electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto Ltd. is reportedly in talks to raise up to $200 million (₹1,660 crore) from Indian state-owned banks. According to Bloomberg, VinFast is preparing to enter the Indian market, the world’s third-largest car market.

Central Bank of India and Union Bank of India are among the lenders currently engaged in discussions with VinFast for the loan, as quoted by Bloomberg. This would be the company’s first time tapping Indian financial institutions.

The loan, part of VinFast’s initial $500 million investment plan for India, could be structured either in Indian rupees or as foreign currency through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route. The terms are yet to be finalised and may change, the report added.

A VinFast spokesperson told Bloomberg, “VinFast is currently in discussions with potential partners in India, including financial institutions, to support its operations in the market.” Central Bank of India and Union Bank of India have not responded to emailed queries, as reported by Bloomberg.

VinFast prepares to launch Tamil Nadu plant

VinFast has reportedly set June 30 as the launch date for its new EV manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the rollout, the company is finalising its local distribution network.

Bookings for the VF6 and VF7 models are reportedly expected to begin in the coming weeks, while its compact EV, the VF3, will open for bookings in 2026.

As per Bloomberg, pricing details for the Indianmarket have not yet been disclosed, but VinFast is expected to position its vehicles competitively in the budget-conscious segment.

This strategic move into India comes as VinFast pulls back from its earlier ambitions in North America and Europe, citing high logistics and operational costs.

According to Bloomberg, VinFast’s founder and CEO Pham Nhat Vuong told shareholders of parent company Vingroup JSC in April that the company will now focus on Vietnam and key Asian markets, including India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

VinFast also expects to open its Indonesia plant by October 2025 and is targeting deliveries of more than 200,000 vehicles in Vietnam this year.

Vuong, who has already infused nearly $1 billion of his wealth into the company since 2023, has pledged another $2 billion through 2026 to fund global expansion. Vingroup has further committed up to $1.4 billion in loans to support the automaker’s operations, as reported by Bloomberg.

India emerges as an EV magnet for global automakers

VinFast is the latest in a growing wave of global EV manufacturers turning to India for expansion. Tesla is currently exploring the Indian market and is reportedly in talks with the governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra to set up a plant, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Chinese automaker BYD and South Korea’s Hyundai are also reportedly pushing deeper into India’s EV space.

India’s electric vehicle market is expanding rapidly. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), EV sales in India rose 49 per cent year-on-year in FY24, crossing 1.5 million units. Electric vehicles now account for 6.4 per cent of total vehicle sales in the country.

Government incentives such as production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, reduced import duties for EVs, and a national target of achieving 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030 are making India an increasingly attractive destination for electric mobility investments.

VinFast’s India strategy signals shift in global priorities

VinFast’s entry into India reportedly underscores its strategic pivot away from saturated and cost-heavy Westernmarkets toward high-growth, price-sensitive regions in Asia.

Backed by strong financial commitments from both Vuong and Vingroup, the company is accelerating efforts to carve a niche in India’s evolving EV landscape.

As competition intensifies and policy tailwinds continue to boost adoption, India is fast becoming a battleground for global EV players, and VinFast wants in.