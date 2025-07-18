US retail sales rebound in June, buoyed by consumer spending resilience

US retail sales rose 0.6 per cent in June, defying expectations and signalling a modest rebound in consumer spending. The Commerce Department’s report on July 17 highlighted that retail sales, which had been in decline for two consecutive months, reversed course and exceeded forecasts. Economists had predicted only a 0.1 per cent increase for the month. This growth marks a significant improvement after a 0.9 per cent drop in May and a 0.1 per cent dip in April. Year-on-year, June retail sales surged 3.9 per cent, surpassing the 3.6 per cent anticipated by economists, suggesting a continued but cautious consumer appetite.

The positive figures provide a glimmer of optimism for an economy that has been caught in the throes of tariff-induced price hikes and trade uncertainty. The strong June report, especially in the face of the ongoing trade war and its inflationary effects, suggests that consumer spending, a key pillar of the US economy, remains resilient.

Auto sales and necessities drive growth

A major contributor to the uptick in retail sales was a 1.2 per cent jump in auto and auto parts sales, a rebound from the previous month’s 3.8 per cent drop. Consumers rushed to make purchases ahead of anticipated tariff-driven price hikes on imported vehicles. However, the growth in auto sales was likely driven by higher prices rather than an increase in volume.

Other areas of spending showed mixed results. Sales in clothing and accessories increased by 0.9 per cent, while health and personal care items rose 0.5 per cent. Online retailers also saw a moderate uptick of 0.4 per cent. Yet, spending in electronics, appliances, and furniture stores dipped, reflecting the strain of higher costs tied to the ongoing tariffs. In particular, items heavily reliant on imports, such as electronics, showed signs of weakening demand, as price hikes outpaced consumer demand. Despite these hurdles, there are signs that Americans are prioritising essentials, with sales of household goods, groceries, and personal care products continuing to perform well.

Mixed economic signals raise questions

While the retail sales data is encouraging, it comes amid growing concerns about inflation. The US inflation rate rose 2.7 per cent in June, its highest level since February, as tariffs have driven up the costs of everyday goods. President Donald Trump has called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, but the recent inflation data makes it less likely that the Fed will take such a step in the immediate future.

Economists are also keeping a close eye on the job market, which continues to show resilience. Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to a three-month low in the week ending July 12, reflecting steady job growth. However, fears about trade policy uncertainty and the risk of rising prices could still lead to a pullback in consumer spending later in the year.