Published: May 14, 2025, 09:19 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 09:19 IST

Story highlights Business & Economy: The decision paves way for allied nations like India and Saudi Arabia to access cutting-edge American AI chips without facing quotas and restrictions

Show Full Article

In a dramatic shift that could redefine global access to artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, the United States has formally scrapped an export control measure known as the “AI diffusion rule”.

The decision made by the Trump administration paves the way for allied nations such as India and Saudi Arabia to access cutting-edge American AI chips without facing the quotas and restrictions proposed under the previous administration.

The move is seen as a strategic recalibration in Washington’s approach to AI governance—one that seeks to bolster partnerships, protect US innovation, and isolate adversaries like China without alienating friendly nations.

In the AI diffusion rule, issued on January 15, 2025, with compliance requirements that were set to come into effect on May 15, 2022, the Biden administration had proposed a tiered framework for the export of advanced computing semiconductors.

Designed to curb the indirect flow of chips to China through third-party countries, the rule categorised global nations into three tiers. While tier-one allies like Japan and South Korea faced minimal constraints, tier-two countries such as India, Mexico, and Portugal were subject to chip quotas. Nations deemed adversarial faced outright bans.

Though the policy never officially took effect, it had already sparked concern among governments and tech firms globally. Critics warned that the sweeping nature of the rule risked damaging diplomatic relationships, stifling AI development in friendly nations, and pushing them toward rival suppliers, including Chinese chipmakers.

According to a Reuters report, David Sacks, the newly appointed White House AI and crypto head, confirmed the reversal while addressing the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh. “The Trump administration has just announced that we will be rescinding what’s known as the Biden diffusion rule,” Sacks said. “It literally restricted the diffusion or proliferation of American technology all over the world.”

Sacks emphasised that the intention was never to alienate allies like Saudi Arabia or India and that the policy had been widely misunderstood. “Diffusion is not a risk with a friend like Saudi Arabia,” he added, noting that the administration would now pursue a more inclusive, trust-based export framework.

Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler echoed Sacks’ sentiments, characterising the previous rule as "ill-conceived and counterproductive". He outlined the new administration's philosophy: to foster innovation and deepen technology partnerships with like-minded nations.

“We reject the Biden Administration's attempt to impose its own ill-conceived and counterproductive AI policies on the American people,” Kessler said. “The Trump Administration will pursue a bold, inclusive strategy to share American AI technology with trusted foreign countries around the world while keeping the technology out of the hands of our adversaries.”

The revised approach has already started reshaping the global AI supply chain. In a major development, Nvidia recently signed a deal with Saudi Arabia’s AI startup Humain, backed by the country’s sovereign wealth fund. As part of the agreement, 18,000 of Nvidia’s latest Blackwell GB300 chips will be delivered to Saudi Arabia to power a planned 500-megawatt data centre—a significant boost to the country's ambitions to become a global AI hub.

India, another country expected to benefit significantly from the rollback, has been aggressively ramping up its AI infrastructure. While no formal deal has yet been announced, analysts believe the softened stance will unlock new opportunities for technology transfer and chip access, particularly for Indian startups and public initiatives seeking to leapfrog in the AI race.

The Biden-era rule was part of a broader four-year effort to limit China’s access to dual-use technologies that could enhance its military capabilities. It aimed to prevent backdoor channels by which American chips could end up in adversarial hands through transshipment or third-party nations.

While that core objective remains unchanged under the Trump administration, officials say the new framework will rely more on targeted enforcement and less on blanket rules. The Commerce Department reiterated that export restrictions remain in place for China and other countries of concern. It specifically warned against the use of US-origin chips for training Chinese AI models or integrating them with Huawei’s advanced Ascend processors.

This approach seeks to balance the dual imperatives of national security and technological leadership. By allowing trusted nations greater access to US semiconductors, Washington hopes to maintain its dominance in AI development while reducing the incentive for global players to turn to Chinese alternatives.