US FTC asks appeals court to pause Microsoft’s Activision deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday asked an appeals court to pause Microsoft Corp’s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc while its challenge to the gaming deal is pending, Bloomberg News reported, without citing a source.

Reuters could not confirm the FTC filing and the agency declined to comment.

A U.S. appeals court on the West Coast opened a docket on Thursday on the FTC’s effort to overturn its loss, but no docket entries requesting a stay were visible in mid-afternoon.

A federal judge had ruled for Microsoft on Tuesday, saying that the agency had failed to show that the deal would be illegal under antitrust law.