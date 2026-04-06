/US crude oil price jumps to $115 per barrel after Trump’s profane threat to Iran – Details here

US crude oil prices have rapidly risen after US President Donald Trump’s fresh warning to Iran, as the war in West Asia cripples the global energy supply. On Monday (Apr 6), the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed to $115.48 per barrel, up by 3.5 per cent. Meanwhile, International benchmark Brent crude oil futures spiked 2.6 per cent before paring gains to trade 0.7 per cent higher at $109.65 per barrel as of 12:02 am ET. North Sea Brent crude also rose sharply at the week’s market opening, jumping 1.16 per cent to $110.30 a barrel.

This comes after Trump posted a profanity-laden warning to Iran, threatening to target its power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened. He has also extended his prior 48-hour deadline till Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern time.

What did Trump threaten?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Threatening Iran’s civilian infrastructure, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” Extending his prior deadline, Trump made a short post, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

Shortly after the post was made, the US president received huge backlash over his profane language, which is unusual for a head of state. He was also slammed for saying ‘Praise be to Allah’ on the Christian holiday of Easter Sunday.

Iran vows ‘much more devastating’ retaliation

In response, Iran has vowed “much more devastating” retaliation if its enemies hit civilian targets. While the Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that Trump’s threats to strike the country’s infrastructure could amount to war crimes, citing provisions of international law that could be breached.