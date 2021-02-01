Union Budget 2021: What got cheaper, what is now costlier

Union Budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Indian parliament on Monday (February 1). Budget 2021 was India's first budget since coronavirus pandemic had a severe impact on global economy. The main thrust of budget this year was health and infrastructure. Income Tax slabs remained unchanged. The budget may have all the complex numbers but for a common man, what matters is things getting cheaper or costlier. This impacts his pocket in one of the ways that are more direct.

What got cheaper in Union Budget 2021

Insurance

Steel utensils

Items made of Copper

Nylon clothes

Silk and Cotton

Gold and gold dore

Silver and silver dore

Iron

Steel

What got costlier in Union Budget 2021

LED lamps

Compressors for refrigerators and air conditioners

Printed circuit boards

Mobile phone charger components such as input and raw materials for Lithium-ion battery

Mobile phone parts like camera module, PCBA, back cover, connectors, side keys

Finished leather products

Plastic builder wares

Ink spray nozzles

Ink cartridges

Nylon fibre

Nylon yarn

Cut, polished synthetic stones, cut polished cubic Zirconia

