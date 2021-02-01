Union Budget 2021: What got cheaper, what is now costlier

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 01, 2021, 05.03 PM(IST)

Union Budget 2021 was presented on Monday. Here is the list of what got cheaper and what got costlier

Union Budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Indian parliament on Monday (February 1). Budget 2021 was India's first budget since coronavirus pandemic had a severe impact on global economy. The main thrust of budget this year was health and infrastructure. Income Tax slabs remained unchanged. The budget may have all the complex numbers but for a common man, what matters is things getting cheaper or costlier. This impacts his pocket in one of the ways that are more direct.

What got cheaper in Union Budget 2021

  • Insurance
  • Steel utensils
  • Items made of Copper
  • Nylon clothes
  • Silk and Cotton
  • Gold and gold dore
  • Silver and silver dore
  • Iron
  • Steel

What got costlier in Union Budget 2021

  • LED lamps
  • Compressors for refrigerators and air conditioners
  • Printed circuit boards
  • Mobile phone charger components such as input and raw materials for Lithium-ion battery
  • Mobile phone parts like camera module, PCBA, back cover, connectors, side keys
  • Finished leather products
  • Plastic builder wares
  • Ink spray nozzles
  • Ink cartridges
  • Nylon fibre
  • Nylon yarn
  • Cut, polished synthetic stones, cut polished cubic Zirconia

