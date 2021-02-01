Union Budget 2021: What got cheaper, what is now costlier

A representative image Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Union Budget 2021 was presented on Monday. Here is the list of what got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Indian parliament on Monday (February 1). Budget 2021 was India's first budget since coronavirus pandemic had a severe impact on global economy. The main thrust of budget this year was health and infrastructure. Income Tax slabs remained unchanged. The budget may have all the complex numbers but for a common man, what matters is things getting cheaper or costlier. This impacts his pocket in one of the ways that are more direct.
Also Read | Union Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget
Also Read | Union Budget 2021-22: Personal tax untouched; healthcare, infrastructure in focus