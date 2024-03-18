UBS eyes US expansion through wealth management M&A

Swiss banking powerhouse UBS is eyeing potential merger and acquisition opportunities in the United States in the coming years, according to remarks made by its chairman to the NZZ newspaper on Sunday.

Colm Kelleher stated that UBS, having recently absorbed former rival Credit Suisse, aims to bolster its US wealth-management arm through strategic M&A endeavors within the next three to four years.

Kelleher emphasised that such expansion plans are targeted specifically within the realm of wealth management.

The decision to focus on wealth management comes amidst scrutiny over UBS's substantial balance sheet, which now surpasses $1.6 trillion—nearly double the size of the Swiss economy.

This notable increase in scale has prompted regulatory concerns in Switzerland regarding the oversight of systemically important banks.

Despite calls for UBS to adhere to higher capital requirements in light of its size, Kelleher expressed reservations, suggesting that excessive capitalisation could negatively impact shareholders and customers alike by increasing banking costs.

Following the merger with Credit Suisse, UBS witnessed the return of former CEO Sergio Ermotti for a second stint at the helm.

Kelleher hailed Ermotti as the ideal candidate for the "Herculean task" of integrating Credit Suisse into UBS's operations.

Furthermore, Kelleher indicated a preference for Ermotti's successor to be selected from within UBS, underlining a commitment to internal talent and continuity within the organisation's leadership.

UBS's strategic outlook reflects a proactive approach to navigating the evolving landscape of global banking, particularly in the United States.

With a focus on expanding its wealth-management business and leveraging synergies from the Credit Suisse merger, the bank aims to reinforce its position as a major player in the competitive US financial market.