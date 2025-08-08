Trump’s executive order opens door for riskier investments in 401(k) plans

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 7 that could significantly alter the landscape of US retirement plans. The order directs federal agencies to revise regulations, allowing higher-risk alternative assets such as private equity, cryptocurrencies, and real estate to be included in 401(k) retirement accounts. This move is expected to open up new investment opportunities for American workers but has also sparked concerns over the potential risks to retirement savings. The executive order comes after years of lobbying from private equity firms and cryptocurrency advocates who have sought broader access to the $12 trillion 401(k) market.

Asset management giants like BlackRock and KKR stand to gain substantially from the change, which would allow them to introduce more diversified investment options to millions of workers. BlackRock, in particular, has long advocated for opening up private equity to regular investors, arguing that it could provide market-beating returns. While private equity investments, which typically involve stakes in privately held companies, have historically been reserved for wealthy individuals and institutional investors, Trump’s order could level the playing field. Similarly, cryptocurrencies, known for their extreme volatility, could offer potentially high returns, but critics warn that they could be too risky for retirement accounts, particularly for those looking for stable, long-term growth.

Potential benefits and risks spark debate

“Expanding access to investments long out of reach will help ensure millions of Americans build stronger, more diversified portfolios,” Jaime Magyera, BlackRock’s head of retirement, said in a statement. The company plans to launch its own retirement fund next year that includes private equity and private credit assets. However, not everyone is convinced that these alternatives are suitable for the average American worker’s retirement plan. Some financial experts argue that private equity and cryptocurrencies could expose investors to unnecessary risks.

Private equity, for example, often charges hefty fees, typically 2 per cent annually, plus a share of profits, which could eat into the returns of retirement investors. Moreover, these investments are illiquid, meaning they cannot be easily sold if investors need access to cash. In contrast, traditional stock and bond investments in 401(k) plans are much more liquid and accessible.

Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is a newer and far more volatile asset class. While certain cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have delivered impressive returns in recent years, they lack a proven long-term track record. Critics argue that incorporating such assets into retirement plans could jeopardise workers' financial futures, particularly if the market faces another significant downturn.

Supporters of the move, including crypto executives and private equity firms, argue that the current system restricts everyday investors from accessing the same high-return opportunities enjoyed by the wealthy. Cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase, which have heavily supported Trump’s 2024 campaign, are eager to capitalise on this shift, viewing it as a step toward legitimising the sector in the eyes of mainstream investors.

While the executive order sets the stage for expanded investment options, it could take months, or even years, for regulations to be rewritten and new funds to be created. In the meantime, retirement plan providers have expressed caution, emphasising the need for proper education on the risks and rewards associated with these new investment vehicles. Trump’s order represents a significant shift in how Americans save for retirement. While the potential rewards are high, the risks associated with private equity and cryptocurrencies may cause some investors to think twice before jumping into these new options.