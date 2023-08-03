Toyota Motors' net income electrifies investors, surges 75% in Q1

Toyota Motors has kicked into high gear, experiencing a smooth ride in its first quarter under the leadership of CEO Koji Sato. The Japanese automotive giant has reported an astounding 75 percent surge in net income, soaring to an impressive $9.1 billion. Operating margins have rocketed past 10 percent, propelling Toyota's market shares to an all-time high.

With improved semiconductor supplies, a critical component, the company adeptly met the burgeoning demand for its vehicles. Additionally, a weaker yen has played to Toyota's advantage in its extensive overseas operations, with the exception of Asia, where fierce competition on Chinese roads impacted performance. Additionally, 15 percent increase in the average vehicle selling price has significantly contributed to a nearly 24 percent revenue surge for the quarter.

However, beneath Toyota's electrifying accomplishments lie substantial challenges on the horizon, despite new-energy powertrains accounting for over a third of sales during the reporting period.

Nonetheless, the company's trading multiple remains impressively just below 10 times the projected earnings for the next 12 months, almost double that of its counterparts like Ford Motor, General Motors, Stellantis, and Nissan Motor.

While Toyota makes significant strides in the electric car market, hybrids constituted more than a third of sales during the reporting period, primarily involving conventional engines combined with batteries. Intriguingly, a mere 29,000 out of the 2.3 million vehicles sold since Sato's intervention were purely electric.

Furthermore, CEO Koji Sato strategically focuses on penetrating the competitive Chinese market, where local contenders are gaining market share, particularly at the expense of well-established brands that have been relatively slower in developing battery-powered vehicles. These same Chinese brands are also expanding into new markets like Thailand, a region historically strong for Toyota.

Many of these vehicles were hybrids, blending traditional engines with battery technology. As part of Toyota's commitment to electrification, CEO Koji Sato has signaled a renewed emphasis, with the company planning to infuse $1.8 billion into its EV business through share sales in telecoms company KDDI. Additionally, executives are set to review other investments, including cross-holdings within the Toyota group and other assets.

(Inputs from Reuters)