The American stock market isn't just an investment vehicle anymore; it's becoming the country's de facto pension system. But how does that change everything in Washington's response to the next equity market crash? Let's decode.

Gallup's April survey found 58 per cent of US adults own stock directly or through funds, and the wealthiest one per cent alone hold over 50 per cent of all corporate equities. That's not a niche investor class anymore. That's a voting bloc.

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Now add Trump accounts to the mix; more than 500,000 children's accounts received their first $1,000 government deposit when trading launched on July 4th, with 6 million families already signed up. Wells Fargo estimates these accounts could funnel nearly $20 billion into markets this year alone. That is a permanent new buyer base, layered in from birth.

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Why does this matter for crisis policy?

Because social security is running out of runway. The retirement trust fund is projected to be depleted by the December quarter of 2032, just six years away. That is likely to trigger an automatic 22 per cent benefit cut if Congress does nothing. As the state safety net frays, the stock market is quietly stepping into its place.

Put those two trends together of mass equity ownership plus a wobbling public pension system, and the political cost of a prolonged bear market becomes almost unbearable for any administration. That's the logic behind the theory gaining traction on trading desks.