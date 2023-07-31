The Road to Sustainability: Auto industry braces for NHTSA's green revolution

To combat climate change and reduce fuel consumption, the Biden administration presented a bold proposal to elevate fuel economy standards by 2032, Reuters reported. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) aims to establish a fleet-wide average of 58 miles per gallon, significantly boosting Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements for passenger cars and light trucks. This move is expected to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and encourage manufacturers to prioritise fuel efficiency.

The proposal, which covers the model years from 2027 to 2032, outlines a 2 per cent annual increase for passenger cars and a 4 per cent annual increase for light trucks in CAFE requirements. Additionally, the agency is proposing new fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans from 2030 to 2035, with a 10 per cent annual increase.

Building upon the previous regulations finalised in 2022, which aimed for a fleet average of 49 miles per gallon by 2026, the new proposal by NHTSA is projected to result in substantial benefits for both vehicle owners and the environment. According to NHTSA estimates, the proposed standards would save 2032 vehicle owners approximately $1,043 in lifetime fuel costs while raising average vehicle costs by $932.

NHTSA emphasizes that this rule will incentivize manufacturers producing internal combustion engine vehicles during the standard-setting timeframe to achieve significant fuel economy improvements, enhance energy security, and drastically reduce harmful pollution.

While these CAFE requirements represent a crucial step towards environmental sustainability, they are not as stringent as the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposal in April to decrease vehicle tailpipe emissions. Notably, NHTSA is legally restricted from considering electric vehicles in setting fuel economy standards. The EPA's proposed standards for 2027 to 2032 aim to cut emissions by 56 per cent and could result in 67 per cent of new vehicles in 2032 being electric.

It is projected that NHTSA's proposal, if implemented, would lead to a remarkable reduction of gasoline consumption by 88 billion gallons through 2050, providing a substantial contribution to the fight against climate change.

The agency is seeking public input on five different alternatives, including one that involves not increasing the requirements and another that calls for annual increases of 6 per cent for cars and 8 per cent for light trucks. NHTSA's preferred alternative aims to strike a balance between environmental impact and market feasibility, ensuring that it does not create consumer acceptance or sales issues.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing major automakers such as General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen, has expressed concerns over the EPA's emissions proposal, stating it is neither reasonable nor achievable. Conversely, Tesla has called for even stricter regulations by the EPA.

As the automotive industry navigates the transition towards cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles, the alliance is currently reviewing NHTSA's latest proposal and its potential impact on the industry.