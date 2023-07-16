Tesla’s Texas plant builds first Cybertruck, no mass production before 2024

Amidst much fanfare and after repeated delays, US billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla has finally managed to build the first Cybertruck at its plant in Texas. Musk took to Twitter to congratulate team Tesla.

Musk introduced the pickup truck back in 2019; however, its mass production could never kick off due to a shortage of essential components. In a May shareholders meeting, Musk said Tesla aimed at producing a quarter-million Cybertucks every year depending on demand. With its first truck out, Tesla is running two years behind the original production schedule.

When will mass production of Cybertrucks start?

A report by Economic Times quoted Musk as saying that Cybertrucks won’t go into mass production before 2024. "I always try to downplay the start of production. It increases exponentially, but it is very slow at first," Musk was quoted as saying.