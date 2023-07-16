Tesla’s Texas plant builds first Cybertruck, no mass production before 2024
Story highlights
The pickup truck segment is one of the most profitable segments in the American EV sector, and Tesla’s Cybertruck will be competing against key players, including Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive.
The pickup truck segment is one of the most profitable segments in the American EV sector, and Tesla’s Cybertruck will be competing against key players, including Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive.
Amidst much fanfare and after repeated delays, US billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla has finally managed to build the first Cybertruck at its plant in Texas. Musk took to Twitter to congratulate team Tesla.
Congrats Tesla Team! https://t.co/FPUgBqBpdY— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2023
Musk introduced the pickup truck back in 2019; however, its mass production could never kick off due to a shortage of essential components. In a May shareholders meeting, Musk said Tesla aimed at producing a quarter-million Cybertucks every year depending on demand. With its first truck out, Tesla is running two years behind the original production schedule.
When will mass production of Cybertrucks start?
A report by Economic Times quoted Musk as saying that Cybertrucks won’t go into mass production before 2024. "I always try to downplay the start of production. It increases exponentially, but it is very slow at first," Musk was quoted as saying.
Watch: Tesla’s stock soars by $57 billion
Musk also told the investors that Cybertruck’s specifications and price will be different. The pickup truck segment is one of the most profitable segments in the American EV sector, and Tesla’s Cybertruck will be competing against key players, including Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive.
What’s so special about Tesla Cybertrucks?
The Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric pickup truck that stands out with its futuristic and unconventional design. Introduced in November 2019, the Cybertruck quickly gained attention for its angular and armoured exoskeleton made from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel. This material is claimed to provide remarkable durability and resistance to dents and damage.
The Cybertruck would be available in three versions: a single-motor rear-wheel drive, a dual-motor all-wheel drive, and a tri-motor all-wheel drive. The tri-motor version boasts impressive performance figures, including a 0-60 mph acceleration in under 2.9 seconds and a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds.
With an estimated range of up to 500 miles on a single charge, the Cybertruck utilises Tesla's advanced electric powertrain technology. It also features adaptive air suspension for adjustable ground clearance and the ability to traverse rough terrains. In fact, Musk earlier in a statement said the truck would be waterproof which would briefly help it serve as a boat.
Inside, the Cybertruck offers seating for up to six passengers and a minimalist yet spacious cabin. The dashboard houses a large touchscreen display for vehicle controls and infotainment.
Tesla Cybertruck price
In 2019, Musk stated that the price of the base model (single-motor rear-wheel-drive) will be around $40,000. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive could start at $49,900, while a tri-motor all-wheel-drive is expected to start at $69,900.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE