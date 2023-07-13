Tesla set to revolutionise India's auto industry with proposed factory

In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer led by CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with the Indian government to establish a car factory in the country. This development comes just three weeks after Elon Musk expressed his intentions to bring Tesla to India 'as soon as humanly possible.'

According to a report from The Times of India, Tesla is exploring the possibility of establishing its auto parts and electronics chain in India while seeking incentives and tax benefits from the government. The Indian government, on the other hand, is interested in Tesla's assessment of the current auto components supply chain within the country. However, it seems that Tesla aims to establish its own supply chain ecosystem in India. The proposed factory is expected to have an annual production capacity of 500,000 EVs, with prices starting at $24,400.66. Additionally, India is likely to serve as an export base for Tesla, facilitating the shipment of electric vehicles to countries in the Indo-Pacific region and offering the automaker a diversified supply chain beyond China.

Big boost for the Indian EV sector

The potential arrival of Tesla in India has sparked anticipation and excitement within the Indian EV sector. It holds the promise of greater collaborations in technology research and development, a boost in the adoption of clean mobility, and a transformative impact on the economy and environment, paving the way for a greener future.

Additionally, Tesla's entry could drive the growth of EV charging infrastructure by encouraging investments in charging stations, battery swapping networks, and other supportive infrastructure. Establishing a robust EV supply chain ecosystem in India could also lead to partnerships with local suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers, promoting the growth of the domestic EV component ecosystem and supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative.