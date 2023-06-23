TCS in turmoil: Bribery scandal rocks India's IT giant

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India's leading IT firms, has been thrown into turmoil as a bribery scandal involving senior personnel has come to light. According to a report by Mint, certain individuals within the company's resource management group (RMG) have been accepting bribes from staffing firms to secure jobs for their candidates over an extended period.

Following a whistleblower complaint accessed by Mint, an internal committee comprising three members, including chief information security officer Ajit Menon, was formed to investigate the allegations. The investigation concluded with TCS placing its head of recruitment on leave, terminating four officials from the RMG division, and imposing a ban on three staffing firms.

One of the accused, ES Chakravarthy, the global head of RMG, has been barred from entering the office. Arun GK, another official from the RMG division, has also been dismissed. It is estimated that those involved in the scandal may have accumulated commissions totaling at least Rs 100 crore ($14 million) over the last three years.

An anonymous TCS executive expressed shock over the situation, emphasizing that this is the company's first reported scandal. The timing is particularly unfortunate, coming just days after K Krithivasan assumed the CEO role at TCS. This news also comes as TCS bagged its 4th major deal in the UK this year with Nest's pension scheme.

The executive recruitment process at TCS primarily relies on employee referral programs and partnerships with staffing firms. These firms provide candidate lists to TCS, which then evaluates them through tests or interviews before making hiring decisions based on their needs.

Adding Employees, Adding Bribes

The RMG division, responsible for approximately 3,000 employees, facilitates daily placements of around 1,400 engineers on various projects, averaging one placement per minute. TCS has been adding an average of 50,000 employees annually in recent years, including contractors. The extent of the irregularities is yet to be determined, but the impact could be significant considering the sheer scale of TCS's recruitment efforts.

TCS has responded to the allegations, stating that the company possesses robust procedures for investigating and resolving such issues.