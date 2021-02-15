Surging global stock markets mark fading of economic pessimism

The fading of economic pessimism across the world is bringing much-needed relief in the markets. From Japan to India, the stock markets are on an upswing today.

It was around the same time last year that nations world over had started implementing lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. And within a year, the stock markets have more than doubled in some regions including India.

On the first day of the third week of February, the stock markets today are once again at record high levels.

Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a peak with Japan's Nikkei touching 30,000 mark for the first time in more than three decades while India's Sensex also crossed 52,000 mark for the first time closing at 52,154.13 registering gains of 609.83 while Nifty 50 also gained 1% to end at 15,314.70. Backing the markets across the globe is the optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington.

The UK has already issued a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to more than 15 million people across its priority groups and the inoculation is being done in many parts of the world at a faster pace.

However, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday today and US stock markets are also shut for the Presidents' Day holiday. So, this rally could be visible there once they open tomorrow.

Receiving a positive cue from their Asia-Pacific peers, the European stocks have opened in positive territory with backing from the successful vaccine rollouts that are fueling hopes of a global economic recovery.