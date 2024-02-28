Sony announces layoffs and studio closure while challenges loom in the gaming sector

Sony has revealed plans to lay off approximately 900 employees from its PlayStation unit and shut down a London-based studio, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

According to a Reuters report, this decision comes due to challenges faced by the videogame industry as it strives to recover from the post-pandemic slump.

The job cuts are expected to affect about 8 per cent of the division's workforce across regions spanning from the Americas to Asia.

Sony gaming chief Jim Ryan stated, "We have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable," attributing the move to the evolving landscape of the videogame industry, encompassing changes in development, distribution, and product launches.

Ryan, who has been at the helm, is set to retire in March.

The decision comes as industry counterparts like Microsoft and Tencent-owned Riot Games, recently implemented layoffs in response to the sluggish recovery in the gaming market.

The global videogame market experienced a growth of just 0.6 per cent in the previous year, reaching $184 billion, as reported by industry tracker Newzoo.

This growth, though subdued, stands in contrast to the decline of over 5 per cent witnessed in 2022.

Notably, the layoffs will not only impact Sony's PlayStation unit but will also extend to its other studios.

This includes prominent names such as US-based Insomniac Games, known for their work on titles like "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," and Naughty Dog, the studio behind the critically acclaimed "The Last of Us."

Earlier this month, Sony slashed its annual sales expectations for the PlayStation 5 console, indicating a cautious outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

The company anticipates a gradual decline in unit sales for the PlayStation 5 and has declared no plans to release major franchise titles in the coming fiscal year.

Despite these challenges, the PlayStation 5 has achieved impressive lifetime sales, surpassing 50 million units since its launch in late 2020, overcoming initial hurdles related to pandemic-induced supply shortages.