Shein under EU fire as consumer watchdog slams ‘dark pattern’ sales tactics

Chinese fast-fashion powerhouse Shein is under intensifying global scrutiny, with European consumer watchdogs accusing it of manipulating online shoppers through unethical design tactics, while new tariff policies in the US threaten its cost-driven model.

The pan-European Consumer Organization BEUC has now formally lodged a complaint with EU authorities, alleging that Shein uses “dark patterns” to pressure users into overspending. a move that may further destabilise the retail giant, already hit by regulatory and trade headwinds.

BEUC files formal complaint over ‘manipulative’ sales tactics

In a 29-page dossier submitted to the European Commission, BEUC,which represents consumer organisations in 21 countries,has detailed what it calls a widespread use of “dark patterns” on Shein’s platform. These include fake countdown timers, low-stock alerts, forced sign-ups, and “confirm shaming,” a practice that induces guilt in consumers who opt not to buy a product.

According to BEUC, these tactics constitute “unfair commercial practice” that misleads consumers into overconsumption and undermines environmental sustainability. In its statement quoted by Reuters, BEUC urged regulators to force Shein to provide data behind its claims, such as “only 2 left in stock” or ongoing flash sales. If the company cannot provide such evidence, the watchdog says Shein must immediately stop these marketing ploys across the EU.

“Shein’s practices are driving consumers to fill their wardrobes with clothes they barely use — often made with harmful chemicals — thereby worsening the social and environmental costs of fast fashion,” BEUC said in its complaint.

Shein responded by criticising the consumer group’s unwillingness to engage in dialogue, calling it “extremely disappointing” given the brand’s popularity across Europe.

Past EU crackdown on Shein

This is not Shein’s first clash with European authorities. On 27 May, the European Commission and national regulators from Belgium, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands issued a stern warning to the company, citing breaches of EU law related to fake discounts, pressure selling, and deceptive product labels.

As per Reuters, the investigation found that Shein routinely inflated original prices to exaggerate the value of discounts. It also accused the company of falsely advertising products as sustainable without verified environmental credentials — misleading shoppers trying to make conscious choices.

Shein was also found to be obstructing customer support access and providing unclear information about return and refund processes, in violation of core EU consumer rights.

The Commission has given Shein until 26 June to respond and propose corrective actions. Failing this, it could face fines proportionate to its annual turnover within the EU.

Digital dominance under threat

Shein’s sprawling presence in the EU, with nearly 100 million monthly users, according to figures cited by Business Insider,places it firmly in the crosshairs of European regulators. The company is also under watch under the EU’s new Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes strict compliance measures on very large online platforms.

Adding to its challenges, the EU is preparing a €2 handling fee per parcel on low-value e-commerce shipments — a move widely seen as targeting high-volume, low-margin sellers like Shein, as per Reuters.

Trump-era tariffs and new US rules deepen the crisis

Regulatory woes aren’t confined to Europe. In April, Shein announced price hikes, blaming changes in global trade regulations and tariffs. The move came shortly after US President Donald Trump reimposed stiff tariffs on low-cost imports and closed the so-called de minimis loophole,which had allowed goods valued under $800 to enter the US duty-free.

As reported by Business Insider, this change directly affects Shein’s business model, which thrives on shipping low-cost individual parcels from China directly to US consumers.

The policy reversal is expected to dent Shein’s profit margins, increase shipping costs, and slow down order fulfilment,making it harder to maintain the ultra-fast, ultra-cheap appeal that built its global empire.

What lies ahead?

With the EU deadline of 26 June fast approaching and heightened trade scrutiny in the US, Shein is under pressure to prove that it can adapt. EU authorities have made it clear: unless the company offers meaningful reforms, enforcement actions will follow,including steep financial penalties.

According to Reuters, national regulators have the mandate to take legal steps if Shein's response fails to satisfy consumer law requirements.

As Shein walks a regulatory tightrope across continents, its future may depend on more than just trendy clothing and flash sales. Its ability to survive this growing storm will now hinge on transparency, reform, and cooperation with the very markets that powered its rise.

(With inputs from the agencies)