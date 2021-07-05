Sensex zooms 395 points amid buying in realty, bank stocks; Nifty above 15,800

The domestic stock market indices ended higher on Monday, boosted by metals and financials, as investors hoped for a strong corporate earnings season. The sentiment was also lifted on the back of more availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Sensex rose as much as 416 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 15,845.

The Sensex ended 395 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 52,880 and Nifty 50 index climbed 112 points to close at 15,834.

The broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee ended higher by 43 paise at 74.31 per dollar, amid buying saw in the domestic equity market. It opened 22 paise higher at 74.52 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.74 and traded in the range of 74.30-74.55.

