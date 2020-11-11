Sensex zooms 300 points, Nifty's m-cap tops Rs 100 trillion

Indian stock indices opened at a record high on Wednesday as they continued their record-breaking run.

After touching its lifetime peak of 43,675.59 in the opening session, Sensex rose 300 points to a fresh all-time high at 43,590 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around 12,700-mark. Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3%) was the top Sensex gainer, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2%). Besides, ONGC, HDFC, and NTPC were all trading over 1 per cent higher.

The Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma indexes, both up 1.3 per cent.

In the previous session, Sensex soared 680.22 points or 1.60 per cent to close above the 43,000-mark for the first time at 43,277.65. The Nifty too ended at its all-time high of 12,631.10, up 170.05 points or 1.36 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 5,627.32 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

(With inputs from agencies)