Sensex up 1,500 points, Nifty above 8,600

Domestic stock market indices surged on Thursday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 1,500 points.

The rise in the market was in line with the gains in the Asian market and following the reports that the government may soon announce an economic stimulus package to soften the blow of countrywide lockdown amid spreading coronavirus.

Healthy buying in finance and banking stocks also supported the domestic indices.

At 1 pm, Sensex was trading at 29,911.65, higher by 1,375.87, or 4.82% from the previous close of 28,535.78.

The Nifty50 was trading at 8,679.45, higher by 361.60 points from the previous close.

The BSE Sensex had opened at 29,073.71 and has so far touched an intra-day high or 30,099.91 and a low of 28,566.34.

Yesterday, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap index closed higher by 3.53 per cent and 2.84 per cent, respectively.



(With inputs from agencies)