Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250

Domestic stock market indices have been witnessing volatility since morning, amid mixed global cues.

Sensex settled the session at 48,347.6 levels, down 531 points or 1.09 per cent, dragged by Reliance Industries (down 5.6 per cent), IndusInd Bank (down 5.5 per cent), HCL Tech (down 3.86 per cent), and HDFC (down 1 per cent).

The Nifty50, meanwhile, gave up the 14,250-mark and closed at 14,239 levels, down 133 points or 0.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee traded at 72.90 per dollar, amid a sell-off in domestic equities. The unit had opened flat at 72.95 per dollar against Friday's close of 72.97.

Global markets

Asian shares climbed to near all-time highs on Monday as concerns over rising Covid-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies were eclipsed by optimism of a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the US economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to 726.46, while Japan's Nikkei rebounded from falls in early trading to be up 0.7 per cent. Australian shares added 0.4 per cent after the country's drug regulator approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with a phased rollout likely late next month. Chinese shares rose, with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 1.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leapt nearly 2 per cent led by technology stocks.

In Europe, stocks rose as gains in technology shares and upbeat earnings reports helped investors look past the possibility of extended lockdowns. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)