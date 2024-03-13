Sensex plummets over 900 points, wiping out ₹14 lakh crore amid smallcap bubble fears

The Indian stock market witnessed a significant downturn on Wednesday, with the Sensex plummeting over 900 points and slipping below the crucial 73,000-level.

This sharp decline was mirrored by the Nifty, which also experienced a notable drop below 22,000.

However, the brunt of the market turmoil was felt in the smaller stocks segment, with the smallcap index witnessing its worst single-day fall since December 2022, losing over 5 per cent of its value.

Midcaps and microcaps followed suit, shedding 4 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

The collective impact saw a staggering ₹14 lakh crore being wiped off the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks, which now stands at ₹372 lakh crore.

Analysts have been quick to point out that the recent downturn in the stock market defies the global trade setup, particularly with the S&P500 hitting a record high overnight.

With $3 billion invested so far this month, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have also demonstrated their faith in the Indian market.

Hence, the root cause of the market turmoil appears to be more domestic in nature, driven by internal factors rather than external influences.

Sebi's recent stress test could be identified as a significant trigger for the market crash, according to Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the market regulator.

Buch's warning about the presence of froth in certain segments of the market, particularly in smallcaps and midcaps, has raised concerns among investors.

This cautionary stance by Sebi has prompted actions from market participants, with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund temporarily halting fresh subscriptions via lumpsum mode to smallcap and midcap funds.

Furthermore, valuation concerns have been brewing in the smallcap space for some time, with excessive valuations being driven by the irrational exuberance of retail investors.

Sebi's statement that valuation parameters are disconnected from fundamentals has underscored these apprehensions, leading to a corrective phase in the market.

Additionally, as per a report by the Economic Times, the recent crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the Mahadev Online Book illegal betting app scam has unearthed a link to the stock market bubble, further exacerbating investor jitters.

In response to the market downturn and regulatory warnings, stockbrokers have begun advising traders to liquidate their leveraged bets in mid and smallcaps.

This move aims to mitigate risks amid the heightened volatility in the market.

Moreover, with the financial year end approaching, investors are engaging in profit booking and loss harvesting activities to optimise their portfolios for tax purposes.

These strategic manoeuvres are contributing to the ongoing reshuffling of investment positions, adding to the market turbulence.

From a technical standpoint, the market sentiment remains bearish, with indicators suggesting a continuation of the downward trend.

Nifty's formation of a long-legged Doji candle, coupled with the persistence of the bearish evening star pattern, reflects the prevailing uncertainty among investors.