Sensex jumps 521 points, reclaims 50,000; Nifty above 14,850

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with strong gains Thursday led by a rally in metals, banks and auto stocks amid positive global cues.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Midcap100 jumped 1.79 percent, while Nifty Smallcap100 ended 2.09 percent higher.

Among the frontline indices, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 50,000-mark on a closing basis and closed at 50,030, after advancing 521 points or 1.05 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the index had briefly slipped in the red to touch a low of 49,478.5. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at 14,867 levels, up 177 points or 1.2 per cent.

Global markets

Stocks crept higher on Thursday following their weakest quarter in a year, while higher Treasury yields supported the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3 per cent as a survey showed big manufacturers' mood bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 per cent, the German DAX climbed 0.6 per cent to hit a record high, while the UK's FTSE 100 also gained 0.6 per cent.

Nasdaq Futures, meanwhile, were last up 0.9 per cent and S&P 500 futures added 0.4 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)