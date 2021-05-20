Sensex falls 337 points, Nifty ends near 14,900

Indian stock markets fell sharply in the fag end of trade on Thursday to close lower for the second day in a row.

At closing, Sensex was down 338 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 49,565 levels while the Nifty50 index quoted at 14,906 levels, down 124 points or 0.83 per cent. In the intra-day trade, the indices hit a low of 49,497 and 14,885, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal fell the most over 3 per cent followed by private banks, financial services, FMCG and IT indices. Gains were seen in PSU Bank and realty sectors.

Global markets

World stocks traded with gains across most regions. In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.5 per cent while Germany's DAX was up 0.24 per cent. France's CAC 40 index, too, climbed 0.15 per cent in early deals.

In Asia, barring South Korea's Kospi, which slipped 0.34 per cent, all other major indices ended with gains. Japan's Nikkei was last up 0.2 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX200 advanced 1.3 per cent, and China's CSI300 index rallied 0.3 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)