Sensex ends flat, Nifty around 13,100; auto, metal stocks rise

Domestic stock market indices trimmed losses to end flat on Wednesday led by gains in metal, auto and IT sectors.



The S&P BSE Sensex settled 37 points, or 0.08 per cent lower at 44,618 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 13,114 levels, up 4.7 points, or 0.04 per cent.

Global markets

World stocks hovered near record highs on Wednesday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and additional US economic stimulus, though enthusiasm for riskier assets left the dollar stuck at a 2-1/2 year low.

In Asia, China stocks erased earlier gains to end nearly flat.

US stock futures declined 0.23 per cent following a record closing high for Wall Street shares.

In commodities, oil prices fell in early trade but later pared some of the losses on news that Britain has become the first country in the world to approve a vaccine for use and that it will be rolled out from early next week.

(With inputs from Reuters)