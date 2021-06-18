Sensex ends flat at 52,344, Nifty below 15,700

The domestic stock market staged a smart recovery to end flat on Friday after declining over a per cent in intra-day deals. Most indices trimmed some intraday losses adding to the recovery.

The Sensex ended 21 points higher at 52,344 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 15,683.

Sensex fell 722 points intra-day but recovered to close 21 points or 0.04 per cent, higher at 52,344 levels. The broader Nifty50 index, meanwhile, bounced back from the day's low of 15,451 to end at 15,683 levels, down 8 points or 0.05 per cent.

Global markets

Stocks were stranded just below record highs on Friday, with investors left looking for direction after digesting the US Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance.

(With inputs from Reuters)