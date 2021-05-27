Sensex ends 98 points higher, Nifty at record closing high

Indian stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat with a positive bias on Thursday, led by gains in banking stocks.

BSE Sensex gained 98 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 51,115, while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped 36 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 15,338.

Global markets

World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer clues on inflation. The Euro STOXX 600 lost 0.2 per cent, with German shares down 0.5 per cent and London's main index making slim losses. France gained 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat. Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan clawed back losses to trade flat at 695.37.

Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3 per cent, 0.1 per cent, and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

(With inputs from Reuters)