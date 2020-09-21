Sensex ends 812 points lower, Nifty below 11,250 amid weak global cues

Domestic benchmark share indices succumbed to fag-end selloff to close in the red, amid weak cues from global peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 812 points, or 2.09 per cent to settle at 38,034 levels. Of 30 constituents, 27 declined and just 3 advanced. IndusInd Bank (down 8.7 per cent) ended as the biggest loser on the index.

On the NSE, the benchmark Nifty50 ended at 11,251, down 254 points, or over 2 per cent. India VIX -- markets' volatility index -- jumped 13 per cent to 22.6 levels.

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe while fading hopes for US fiscal stimulus hopes also weighed. In Europe, shares fell to two-week lows. S&P 500 e-minis declined 0.6 per cent, also pointing to a weak start for Wall Street on Monday. Most major Asian indexes were in the red and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.6 per cent weaker at 565.75 levels.

In commodities, oil prices fell on the potential return of output from Libya as rising coronavirus cases also added to worries about global demand, although a tropical storm heading for the US Gulf of Mexico limited losses.

(With inputs from Reuters)