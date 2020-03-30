Sensex crashes 1,375 points, Nifty below 8,300 amid COVID-19 crisis

Bear run continued in the Indian stock markets on Monday afternoon with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,375 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also plunged over 379 points to trade below the 8,300 mark.

The decline was in line with the global sell-off, as Asian indices fell on the growing number of coronavirus cases worldwide.

The Sensex had opened at 29,226.55 and touched an intra-day high of 29,497.57.

Although it has been a sell-off across all sectors, banking, financial and auto stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure.

On the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki lost the most while Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, TCS and Asian Paints were the only gainers.