SEC's climate reporting rule: What's at stake for investors and corporations?

Wall Street's top regulator, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is nearing a decision that could reshape how thousands of US-listed companies disclose their climate-related risks and impacts to investors.

The vote is scheduled for March 6.

Here's a breakdown of the key aspects and controversies surrounding the SEC's proposed rule on climate reporting:

Reporting emissions

In its bid to enhance transparency, the SEC's initial draft rule aimed at comprehensive reporting of greenhouse gas emissions, spanning Scope 1, Scope 2, and even Scope 3 emissions.

Emissions from a company's own operations are categorised as Scope 1 emissions; those from utilities and power generation are categorised as Scope 2 emissions; and emissions from a company's supply chain, which includes goods transportation, business travel, and customer consumption of goods and services, are categorised as Scope 3 emissions.

Scope 3 emissions, particularly contentious due to their complexity and potential burden on companies, have faced significant pushback from major lobby groups, arguing that such disclosures might yield insignificant data and add undue regulatory burden.

Consequently, SEC officials have revised the proposal, opting to exclude Scope 3 emissions from mandatory disclosures.

Moreover, requirements regarding Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions have been refined, with companies now having the discretion to disclose them based on materiality considerations.

Climate financial impacts

One of the most debated provisions of the proposed rule revolves around companies disclosing financial impacts stemming from climate-related factors, such as damages from extreme weather events or expenses associated with transitioning to low-carbon operations.

While progressive and financial reform groups advocate for such disclosures, highlighting their feasibility and potential benefits for investors, industry voices have raised concerns about the practicality and meaningfulness of the proposed disclosures.

Critiques cite the absence of established accounting methods for quantifying climate impacts and argue that the resulting data might lack relevance or accuracy.

Disclosing risk

Beyond emissions and financial impacts, the proposed rule seeks to compel companies to divulge a spectrum of risk-related information, encompassing how boards manage climate risks, potential implications on business models, corporate strategies, and overall business outlooks.

Additionally, companies would be required to outline low-carbon transition plans and utilise scenario analysis to assess climate-related risks.

Proponents view these disclosures as pivotal for investors to make informed decisions, aligning financial interests with environmental considerations.