Saudi oil giant Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022

The Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco on Sunday announced its full-year 2022 financial results, reporting a record net income of $161.1 billion.

This is its highest annual profit as a listed company. Aramco also declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $19.5 billion, to be paid in the first quarter of 2023.

The results were underpinned by stronger crude oil prices, higher volumes sold and improved margins for refined products. The company in its statement said that it continues to strengthen its oil and gas production capacity to meet anticipated future demand.

Oil prices fluctuated significantly in 2022 against the backdrop of rising geopolitical concerns over the conflict in Ukraine. Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said, the company "delivered record financial performance in 2022, as oil prices strengthened due to increased demand around the world."

“Given that we anticipate oil and gas will remain essential for the foreseeable future, the risks of underinvestment in our industry are real — including contributing to higher energy prices," Aramco's chief executive added.

Aramco is also focusing on lower-carbon energy solutions with the launch of a $1.5 billion Sustainability Fund. Nasser said that the aim is not only on expanding oil, gas and chemicals production, but also investing in new lower-carbon technologies with the potential to achieve additional emission reductions, in the company's own operations and for end users of their products.

In order to maintain the market, the OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia, decided last year to reduce supply by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

Although the United States and other Western nations harshly criticised the move, market dynamics since then have revealed that the cuts were smart given that oil prices are now hovering around $80 per barrel after reaching highs of over $100 in 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE