PayPal to cut 2,500 jobs in order to “right-size” the company

In a move to streamline operations and enhance profitability, payments giant PayPal Holdings is set to reduce its global workforce by 9 per cent, equivalent to approximately 2,500 jobs, in 2024.

This is based on a Reuters report.

CEO Alex Chriss, in a letter to staff, disclosed the company's decision, emphasising the need to "right-size" the organisation.

Chriss intends to achieve this through a combination of direct job cuts and the elimination of open positions throughout the year. The impacted staff are expected to receive notifications by the end of the week.

Reuters cited Chriss, who expressed the rationale behind the decision, stating, "We are doing this to right-size our business, allowing us to move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth."

The move aligns with Chriss's earlier commitment to increase revenue beyond transaction-related volumes and make the fintech firm more operationally efficient by reducing costs. Despite the positive response to the announcement following the third-quarter results, analysts have closely monitored PayPal's margins in recent quarters, especially concerning increased competition, particularly from tech giant Apple.

Investors are hoping that Chriss, who was formerly a senior executive at Intuit, a software company, could revive the shares of PayPal. It dropped by about 14 per cent the previous year and failed to capitalise on the higher-growth technology shares sector-wide rebound.

The focus on margin improvement becomes crucial as the company aims to navigate a market where low-margin business products have seen robust growth, while branded products have encountered slower growth due to heightened competition.

Last week, PayPal made strategic announcements, revealing plans to launch new artificial intelligence-driven products and introduce a one-click checkout feature. These initiatives align with the company's broader efforts to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the financial industry.

While the market responded with a nominal decrease of 0.13 per cent in PayPal's shares, the move is seen as a proactive step to bolster the company's position amid evolving market dynamics.