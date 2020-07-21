One day gain in net value: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos makes $13 billion, Tesla chief Musk adds $5 billion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 56, added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, 49, added $5 billion, according to Bloomberg's billionaire's index.

The Amazon founder's one-day jump is the highest for an individual in history. Bezos fortune surged after Amazon stocks rocketed 7.9 per cent on growing web shopping trends amid the pandemic.



The Amazon stocks are already 73 per cent up this year and have grown exponentially since the coronavirus pandemic began as people around the world were asked to stay home leading to shopping from the web portals.

Bezos current net worth is $189.3 billion. The Amazon chief had recently pledged $2 billion in projects aimed at combatting climate change, stepping up efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the tech giant.

Bezos has already added $74.4 billion to his fortune this year. Bezos ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos also saw her fortune rise as she added $4.6 billion to her net worth becoming the thirteenth richest person in the world and the second richest woman after L’Oréal's heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Tesla chief Elon Musk also rocked on Monday as Tesla stocks surged 9.5 per cent ahead of the earnings report.

Musk's net worth climbed $5 billion as he became the fifth richest man in the world with a net worth of $74.2 billion.

Tesla's rally at the stock market added 305.6 billion to the company's value overtaking Toyota by nearly $100 billion. Toyota till recently was the most valuable motor company in the world but has been shaken up by Musk's new electric car initiative.