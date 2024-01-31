Nelson Mandela's artefacts will not be auctioned — for now

Dozens of artefacts linked to South African reformist icon Nelson Mandela will not be auctioned — for now. The development comes after a court application to completely halt the auction came into force, the body that protects South Africa's cultural heritage has said.

The online auction was scheduled by New York-based Guernsey’s auction house for 24 February. This was reportedly in conjunction with Dr Makaziwe Mandela, the eldest daughter of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president who died in 2013.

Why the auction was canceled?

The scheduled auction received widespread criticism in South Africa. The South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) argued that the items listed to be auctioned are South Africa's cultural heritage artefacts. SAHRA further claimed that these items must be preserved for South Africa's future generations.

What all was to be auctioned?

According to the Associated Press, the items listed in the auction included Mandela's "book" as well as his identification document following his 1993 release from prison.

Also watch | Nelson Mandela death anniversary: Palestine state was key international cause for Mandela | WION × Among the items listed for auction is Mandela’s iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses and "Madiba" shirts. It also includes personal letters he wrote from prison, as well as a blanket given to him by former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

A bid starting at $24,000 was listed for a champagne cooler, a present Mandela received from former US president Bill Clinton.

Also read | Nelson Mandela: The legend and his humour

The auctioneer described the planned auction as "nothing short of remarkable". It claimed that the proceeds from the auction would be used for the building of the Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu, the village where he is buried.

SAHRA said in a statement that the suspension is a result of its engagement with Dr Mandela and the auction house.

"SAHRA welcomes the decision by Guernsey’s Auction House to suspend the auction," the agency said.