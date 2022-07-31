Nelson Mandela: The legend and his humour

Memories of Nelson Mandela, the legendary anti-apartheid activist who served as South Africa's President from 1994 to 1999, are held in deep respect in the country. The fighter who spent 27 years of his life fighting for the rights of the non-white Africans breathed his last on December 13, 2013.

Mandela is known for his activism and his decades-long fight to end Apartheid in South Africa, but what is also known is his sense of humour. Madiba, as he was fondly called, often poked fun, and even made self-deprecating jokes just to make others around him comfortable. But his jokes were indirect and statesman-like

Mandela was awarded US Congressional Gold Medal in the year 1999. In his acceptance speech in the US Congress, he expressed one regret of his life, failing to become world heavyweight boxing champion!

"There is one regret I have had throughout my life: that I never became the heavyweight boxing champion of the world. I would like my friend Evander Holyfield to know that today I feel like the heavyweight boxing champion of the world," he said to thunderous laughter of US lawmakers.

Evander Holyfield is the boxer whose ear was famously chomped off by Mike Tyson. The infamous match had taken place just three year before. Holyfield was heavyweight champion in early 90s.

'Hello Elizabeth'

Perhaps it took stature of Nelson Mandela to get away with regarding Queen of England as "Elizabeth". Mandela always spoke with the queen using her first name. He of course respected her. The queen, in turn, regarded him as 'Nelson'.

Mandela himself was born in the royal family of his tribe

As per former British PM Gordon Brown's 2013 parliament speech, Mandela wanted a certain person from his tribe to get invited to Buckingham Palace. After trying diplomatic channels he decided to phone the queen directly.

His first words to Queen of England during the call reportedly were,"Hello Elizabeth, how's the Duke?". While the official records said the queen was non-committal in her assurances, Mandela got his way in the end.

