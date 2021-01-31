Myntra changes logo after complaint calls signage offensive to women

Indian fashion e-tailer Myntra is set to change its logo following a complaint by a Mumbai-based activist.

The complaint, lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai by Avesta Foundation's Naaz Patel, said the brand's signage was offensive towards women.

The logo will be changed across Myntra's website, app and packaging material.

In a tweet, Avesta Foundation said: "Congratulations to our founder. She did it what apparently seemed impossible. Thank you everyone for your support. We're overwhelmed by the response. Kudos to @myntra for addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women."

The matter, however, drew a mixed response from netizens. While some welcomed the company's decision to change the logo, many said such demands for logo changes seemed whimsical.

A few also said the complaint brought to notice the supposed structure of the logo, which many would not have cared to notice otherwise. They said they 'cannot unsee it now'.

Flipkart group company Myntra is one of the largest fashion e-retailers in the country. During its 'End of Reason Sale' last month, it sold 11 million items while catering to more than 5 million orders.