Modi's US visit brings home billions in investments from Google, Amazon

In a major development for India's elevating digital landscape, Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive of Google's parent company Alphabet, and Andrew Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, have unveiled significant investment plans following their meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States.

These investments, cumulatively summing up to $25 billion, are aimed at fostering digital transformation, promoting local language content, generating employment opportunities, and bolstering the global export of Indian products.

The announcements made by Google and Amazon underscore the remarkable confidence that global tech giants place on India's digital future. Google to start global fintech operation center in GIFT city Sundar Pichai shared that Google will establish a global fintech operation center in Gujarat's GIFT city, as tech giant's expanding presence in India continues to capitalise on the country's flourishing digital economy.

Also watch | PM Modi in US | Google will open global fintech centre in Gujarat: Sundar Pichai after meeting PM × Specifically, Google also plans to invest a substantial $10 billion in the Indian Digitisation Fund.

Furthermore, Google will extend its virtual assistant, Bard, to encompass more Indian languages in the near future. This initiative will enhance accessibility and inclusivity by offering a localized digital experience to a wider population, empowering them with cutting-edge technology.

Sundar Pichai also acknowledged that Prime Minister Modi's Digital India initiative has established a global blueprint that other countries are now striving to emulate. Amazon to follow Google's India-in-focus suit Following Google's suit, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy announced that Amazon has already invested an astonishing $11 billion in India.

Amazon chief executive said that the company intends to invest an additional $15 billion that adds up their total investment to an impressive $26 billion.

These funds will be utilised to generate more employment opportunities, support the digitalisation of small and medium-sized businesses, and facilitate the global export of Indian products.