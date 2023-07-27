Meta's Q2 results exceed expectations with 11% revenue growth

Meta's latest second-quarter results, which were unveiled a day after Alphabet's Google reported outstanding performance, demonstrate the resilience of both consumers and marketers amid economic uncertainties.

Meta surpassed expectations, achieving earnings per share of $2.98, exceeding the anticipated $2.91. Additionally, the company's revenue soared to a remarkable $32 billion, surpassing the estimated $31.12 billion.During the second quarter ending on June 30, Meta's sales recorded an 11 percent increase, surpassing analysts' average forecast of $31.12 billion.

Moreover, Meta's advertising revenue saw a noteworthy 12 percent increase in the third quarter, outpacing Google's three percent growth. According to Refinitiv data, the company's adjusted earnings per share of $2.98 also outperformed Wall Street's expectations of $2.91.

In response to these positive results, advertisers are capitalizing on the momentum by reinvesting in digital marketing after a period of restraint. They are encouraged by indicators suggesting that the economy can withstand inflationary pressures without major disruptions, leading to their confidence in making these strategic moves.

The announcement of Meta's impressive quarterly performance marks the first time since the end of 2021 that the company has reported double-digit growth, highlighting a significant and robust comeback from recent challenges.

Wall Street has been closely monitoring Meta's user metrics, and the latest numbers have not disappointed, demonstrating the company's continued strength in user engagement. With an impressive 2.06 billion daily active users, surpassing expectations of 2.04 billion, and 3.03 billion monthly active users, exceeding the projected 3 billion, Meta's user base remains robust and active.

In addition to its thriving user base, Meta's average revenue per user (ARPU) stands at an impressive $10.63, outperforming the anticipated $10.22. This solid financial performance has sparked a wave of optimism among investors, leading to a remarkable five percent rise in the company's stock during extended trading.

Year-to-date, Meta has shown exceptional growth, with its stock witnessing a significant 159 percent increase, while the broader S&P 500 has advanced by 19 percent. This outstanding performance has firmly reestablished Meta as a formidable tech titan in the market, resulting in the company's stock more than doubling in value this year. In after-hours trading, Meta shares experienced a further 7.5 percent increase, indicating strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

However, despite positive projections, the company anticipates a rise in expenses for the years 2023 and 2024. These increased costs are attributed to factors like legal fees and amplified investments in infrastructure, which are deemed essential for staying competitive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape of the tech sector. Notably, these spending decisions have been taken following a period of effective cost-cutting measures.