Meta plans fourth AI restructure in six months

Meta Platforms is preparing its fourth reorganisation of artificial intelligence (AI) operations in just six months, according to a report by The Information. The company’s newly created Superintelligence Labs will be divided into four groups: a new “TBD Lab” (short for to be determined); a products team working on tools such as the Meta AI assistant; an infrastructure team; and the long-term research-focused Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) unit.

The restructuring comes amid fierce competition in Silicon Valley’s race to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI), systems capable of surpassing human-level reasoning. Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly emphasised that AGI will be central to the company’s future growth, even as rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google scale their own efforts.

Talent wars and leadership shuffle

Media reports said TBD Lab will take charge of developing the next generation of Meta’s flagship Llama model. Leadership roles are expected to be distributed among prominent AI researchers recruited from top rivals. Jack Rae, formerly of Google, may head pre-training work, while ex-Apple executive Ruoming Pang could oversee infrastructure. Jiahui Yu, who previously worked at OpenAI, is likely to lead multimedia initiatives, and Hongyu Ren and Pei Sun, from OpenAI and Google, respectively, are expected to lead post-training teams.

At the executive level, Meta has brought in high-profile leaders such as former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang to guide the superintelligence unit. Robert Fergus, co-founder of FAIR, is expected to continue leading that lab, while Aparna Ramani, a long-time Meta engineering executive, may head infrastructure.

Billions poured into AI bet

Meta’s reshuffle follows a string of challenges, including senior departures and muted reception to the open-source release of Llama 4. At the same time, the company is committing unprecedented sums to infrastructure. In July, Zuckerberg pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build massive AI data centres, backed by a $29 billion financing package led by PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital for a facility in Louisiana.

Meta recently lifted its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to $66–72 billion, citing rising costs from data centres and soaring salaries for top researchers. Executives have cautioned that expenses in 2026 are expected to grow even faster. The latest restructuring underlines the urgency with which Meta is repositioning itself as an AI-first company. Whether the aggressive strategy will translate into breakthrough products and sustainable revenue, however, remains uncertain.