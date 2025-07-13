Memecoin platform Pump.fun nets $600 million in lightning-fast ICO

Crypto markets are once again gripped by memecoin mania after Pump.fun, a platform that lets anyone create their own highly speculative tokens, raised $600 million in just 12 minutes during its public sale on Saturday. The staggering figure was confirmed by Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen in an interview with Bloomberg News. Including private sales, the platform’s total fundraising has reached $1.32 billion, marking one of the largest initial coin offerings (ICOs) in recent history.

Huge demand despite regulatory limits

Pump.fun, which runs on the Solana blockchain, announced its public sale via a post on X (formerly Twitter), offering 150 billion of its tokens at $0.004 each. The sale sold out within 12 minutes, underscoring the frenzied appetite for memecoin exposure.

Bloomberg reports that the platform had earlier sold 180 billion tokens at the same price to private investors. However, the sale explicitly barred participants in the United States and the United Kingdom, a move aimed at avoiding regulatory complications.

“You go from max fear to max FOMO”

The crypto world’s roller-coaster psychology was on full display during the sale. Zaheer Ebtikar, founder of the crypto investment fund Split Capital, told Bloomberg. “You go from max fear to max FOMO very quickly,” he said, referring to how investors who initially hesitated jumped in once the sale started gaining momentum.

While some investors had worried that such a massive sale might drain liquidity from other memecoins, Ebtikar noted the rapid shift in sentiment is typical in the space.

A billion-dollar bet on blockchain culture

Pump.fun has become a dominant player in the memecoin explosion on the Solana network. According to Bloomberg, the platform has generated nearly $800 million in revenue since its 2024 launch, largely by collecting fees from users eager to create and trade tokens themed on memes, jokes, and celebrities.

Memecoins have become a cultural phenomenon, sometimes featuring the likeness of public figures. Even US President Donald Trump launched his own memecoin shortly before his second inauguration in January, reflecting the format’s mainstream infiltration.

ICOs make a comeback despite past failures

Pump.fun’s sale is part of a broader revival in ICOs, a funding model that nearly vanished after peaking at around $3 billion a month in early 2018. Bloomberg notes that ICOs fell out of favour after widespread fraud and regulatory crackdowns decimated investor confidence.

A notorious example is TON, the blockchain project initially linked to Telegram Messenger, which raised $1.7 billion but was forced to return $1.2 billion to investors as part of a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Despite these cautionary tales, the Pump.fun event shows ICOs are once again attracting massive sums from speculative investors.

Industry reaction and future risks

While the sale demonstrates crypto’s enduring appeal, it has also reignited debate about the sustainability and risks of memecoin speculation. Critics argue such platforms enable quick-profit gambling, while proponents see them as democratising access to blockchain development.

According to Bloomberg, Cohen and his co-founders Noah Tweedale and Dylan Kerler designed Pump.fun to make token creation simple, even if many of those tokens have little intrinsic value beyond hype.

The bottom line

Pump.fun’s astonishing $1.32 billion total sale, completed just as Bitcoin set a fresh record high signals the crypto market’s speculative energy is far from exhausted. However, the platform’s decision to exclude US and UK investors shows the regulatory uncertainty looming over the space.