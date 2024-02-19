Major fire at French recycling plant engulfs 900 tonnes of lithium batteries

A fire erupted at a battery recycling facility in southern France, engulfing approximately 900 tonnes of lithium batteries and releasing thick black smoke into the sky, Reuters reported citing local authorities on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out in a warehouse owned by French recycling group SNAM in Viviez, north of Toulouse, has raised concerns about potential environmental and health hazards posed by the burning batteries.

"This incident underscores the potential dangers associated with lithium batteries, given their combustible nature and the toxic materials they contain," Reuters quoted the local councillor Pascal Mazet as saying.

Lithium batteries, integral to various electrical devices including smartphones and electric vehicles, are known to pose fire risks when exposed to heat, raising alarms about the environmental and health implications of the ongoing fire.

In a similar incident in January 2023, a massive fire erupted at a warehouse storing car components and thousands of lithium batteries in Normandy, although authorities managed to contain the blaze without causing casualties.

Despite assurances from firefighters regarding the absence of dangerous air pollution, concerns persist about the potential release of toxic materials into the environment as a result of the ongoing fire at the Viviez facility.

According to reports, thick smoke billowed over the Viviez site, with up to 70 firefighters deployed to combat the inferno, as depicted by French media.

While efforts to control the fire are underway, local official Charles Giusti emphasised that residents living in proximity to the plant face no immediate danger.

However, the slow-burning nature of the fire is expected to prolong firefighting efforts over the coming hours, posing logistical challenges for emergency responders.

A security note for the site warns of potential emissions of cadmium, a highly toxic substance, in the event of a major fire.

While acknowledging the environmental risks posed by toxic fumes, the note assures residents that immediate health hazards are unlikely given the factory's environment and the behaviour of emitted fumes.