LinkedIn to give staff week off for well-being

Professional social network LinkedIn will give nearly all of its 15,900 full-time workers next week off in order to help them avoid burnout.

According to AFP news agency, the Microsoft-owned firm said that the "RestUp!" week starting Monday is meant to give employees time for their own well-being.

"There is something magical about the entire company taking a break at the same time," LinkedIn said. "And the best part? Not coming back to an avalanche of unanswered internal emails."

During the week, LinkedIn will provide employees who may feel isolated the option of taking part in daily activities such as volunteering for worthy causes through "random acts of kindness."

"A core team of employees will continue to work for the week, but they will be able to schedule time off later," LinkedIn said.

LinkedIn, whose employees are currently working from home, does not expect them to begin returning to its offices until September, and plans to make it standard practice to let them work from home as much as half of the time.

Major technology companies were among the first in the US to adopt working from home last year to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and most have yet to fully reopen their offices.