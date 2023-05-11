LinkedIn layoffs: Woman says her job offer was rescinded before she could join

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, on Wednesday announced layoffs in its sales, operations, and support departments. But apart from full-time employees losing their jobs, media reports indicate that offer letters previously extended to new hires were also rescinded.

One such individual is Lea Schuhmacher, a former intern at LinkedIn and a participant in the company's Business Leadership Programme, which has been discontinued.

Schuhmacher revealed in a LinkedIn post that the company had offered her a role back in September 2022. However, after months of anticipation, the offer was unexpectedly revoked, leaving her in a state of uncertainty.

Schuhmacher expressed her disappointment and added that she had turned down other job offers based on LinkedIn's assurance of employment.

"Today, LinkedIn announced not only its 'difficult decision' to lay off hundreds of employees but also to discontinue the Business Leadership Programme that I was supposed to be a part of," her LinkedIn post read.

Another individual, Connor Bernal, who was also part of the Business Leadership Programme and had worked in LinkedIn's strategy and product team, pointed out the irony of LinkedIn announcing layoffs on its 20th anniversary. Despite being directly affected, he expressed optimism about the platform's potential to help individuals like him in their job search.