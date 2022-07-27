Jet Airways starts recruitment of pilots, to begin commercial operations from September

Jet Airways is finally back after a long hiatus and commercial operations are expected to start in September this year. The airline stopped operations back in April 2019 due to severe financial crisis, but the situation is much better at the moment, and they are already looking for new recruits.

The company announced on Tuesday that they will be hiring new pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft, Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes and they are also expected to hire more back-room staff.

“Good things come to those that wait - Jet Airways will be flying again soon! Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline,” the airline tweeted.

While the hiring process has started, Jet Airways currently has only one operational aircraft in its fleet - B737NG. According to Hindustan Times, they have also not placed any order with either Airbus or Boeing for bolstering their fleet ahead of the resumption of operations in September.

However, the company received an air operator certificate from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 20 and it is expected that they will adding a number of aircrafts in the near future.

Earlier, Jet Airways stopped their operations in 2019 after a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) claimed that they were due around 8,000 crore in outstanding payments. The situation was finally resolved in October 2020.

