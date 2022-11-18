Jet Airways slashes salaries, asks 60% staff to go on leave without pay

Jet Airways with an employee strength of 230 has around 100 cabin crew and junior managers in the low level employee category, said a Business Standard report.

Further reports said that around 60 mid to senior level employees have been sent on two months’ leave without pay.



Moneycontrol reported that the news comes after Jet Airways' revival plan hit one more hurdle on November 18, when its new owner Jalan-Kalrock consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of its inability to pay additional money to clear provident fund and gratuity dues of around Rs 250 crore to employees.



The company's CEO Sanjay Kapoor took to Twitter to soothe nerves and said, “No one is being fired.”



As the NCLT process takes longer-than-expected time, the grounded air carrier may have to take "difficult but necessary near-term decisions" to manage their cash flows to secure the future as they await the airline's complete possession, a Jet Airways spokesperson had said.



The consortium had moved the NCLT to seek control of the airline. The tribunal, which will hear the case from November 29, has sought a reply from the State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders, said reports.



The panel monitoring Jet Airways' insolvency case has put the airline's monetisation plan on hold amid the impasse between the lenders and consortium which remained steadfast on its Rs 475 crore offer in its bid, saying that it is not liable to pay anything beyond to creditors and all claims must be settled within this.



The NCLT had approved the consortium's capital infusion plan of Rs 1,375 crore, including Rs 900 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 475 crore to settle claims of all creditors.

NCLAT on October 21, had asked the consortium to clear unpaid provident funds and gratuity to workmen and employees of the airline until June 2019 when the insolvency process was initiated.



According to Moneycontrol, even Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has agreed to a pay cut.