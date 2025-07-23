Japan launches anti-dumping probe into Chinese, Taiwanese steel

In a big and shocking move, Japan has launched an anti-dumping investigation into stainless steel imports from China and Taiwan. Citing concerns over artificially low prices that are damaging its domestic industry, the investigation, announced jointly by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Ministry of Finance. They will reportedly scrutinise nickel-based cold-rolled stainless-steel sheets and strips. These products are vital in construction, automobile and appliances sectors where price wars have intensified.

The probe stems from a formal complaint submitted on May 12 by Nippon Steel, Japan’s largest steelmaker, and other domestic producers. Nippon Steel and other domestic producers alleged that they’re being undercut by cheaper imports, forcing them to slash prices and absorb cost pressures, jeopardising profitability.

How much cheaper are these imports?

According to the application filed by Japanese steelmakers, Chinese imports were sold in Japan at prices 20 to 50 per cent lower than in their home market, while Taiwanese imports were 3 to 20 per cent cheaper. Upon these pricing gaps, the complaint reveals that the companies have severely affected their ability to pass on rising production costs to customers.

Reuters reported that the Japanese companies also claim declining operating profits, growing losses, and damage to their production scale, all linked to a surge in low-cost steel flooding the Japanese market.

Steel supply glut and a global concern

This comes at a time when the global steel market is already under stress, with many countries accusing Chinese companies of flooding global markets using steel subsidised by the state. Japan, which is a major player in the steel industry, had so far refrained from slapping punitive trade measures, even as others, such as the US, EU, and India, have taken steps to protect their steel sectors.

Now, it seems Tokyo has changed tack. Tadashi Imai, Chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation and also President of Nippon Steel, has long voiced concerns that global protectionism could leave Japan vulnerable to cheap steel imports, hurting domestic manufacturers and eroding Japan’s industrial base. His warnings may have finally resonated with policymakers.

What happens next?

The investigation is expected to conclude within a year, following which the Japanese government will decide whether to impose anti-dumping duties on the imports in question. These duties are meant to neutralise the pricing advantage of the foreign products and protect domestic manufacturers from unfair competition.

While Taiwan’s economy ministry declined immediate comment, China’s commerce ministry has yet to respond, as per Reuters. For now, the move marks a new phase in Japan’s trade stance, one that reflects growing frustration with market distortions caused by excess Chinese production and global economic imbalances. It also signals Japan’s willingness to defend its industrial sector, even if it means stepping into a more confrontational trade posture.